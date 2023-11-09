How to Get Essence in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is the biggest form of the mode yet, including a new in-game currency called Essence. This guide will walk you through how to earn Essence in MW3 Zombies, what it’s used for, and more.

Where to Find Essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The primary way to acquire Essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is by killing enemies (zombies) while playing through the match. Besides that, players can also receive a large quantity of Essence by completing contracts while exploring the map. Completing contracts will also reward the player with Acquisition, which you can use or keep for the next Zombies match.

How to Use Essence in MW3 Zombies

Players can use Essence in MW3 Zombies to upgrade weapons, gear, and at machines scattered across the map. Players can use Essence to purchase wall weapons and Perk-a-colas, activate the Mystery Box, use Pack-a-punch, and purchase items at Buy Stations.

Best Way to Farm Essence in MW3 Zombies

The best way to farm Essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is by having them gather in groups as you mow them down with your gun. This can easily be done by running into a large open field, as all the Zombies run towards you, and you can take them all out from there. Just make sure you have a heavy machine gun or an assault rifle for this method to work.

If you don’t have a powerful gun that can kill a lot of Zombies at a time, use a vehicle. You can get into a vehicle and run down waves of Zombies to earn a lot of Essence! Remember, more kills equal more Essence.

Considering the number of Zombies is low at the start of the match, this method will only work best in the later rounds. The best way to gather Essence fast at the beginning of the Zombies round is by acquiring and completing contracts. Also, make sure to kill all the Zombies as you work to complete the contract to increase the amount of Essence you earn!

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023