How to Play Third Person Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Activision

Zombies is now open world in Modern Warfare 3, adding a fresh feel to the mode. If you want to experience the open-world Zombies from a new perspective, read this guide to learn how to play in third-person!

How to Switch to Third Person in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Playing third-person in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is as easy as pressing and holding down on the d-pad for PlayStation and Xbox. This can be done at any time during a match and will instantly pull the camera back above your character, allowing you to play in the third person for the entirety of the match.

If you decide to change back to first-person, you can do so by pressing and holding down on the d-pad again. This will bring the camera back into the default position and enter first-person yet again.

You can play Modern Warfare Zombies in 3rd person by pressing down on the d-pad. pic.twitter.com/7E1FPWkXor — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 9, 2023

As for PC players, there has yet to be any information on how to switch to a third person. Considering it is a feature on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it is likely also available on PC, but we are still determining which button switches the camera perspective. In the meantime, PC players can plug in a controller to their system to access the d-pad for the third-person perspective.

Should You Play in Third Person for Zombies?

It’s recommended to play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies from the first-person perspective, as it feels more natural. Still, a third person has advantages, especially in a mode like Zombies. For example, you will get a better view of the area surrounding your operator, allowing you to notice any Zombies and enemies flanking you from the back. Playing in first-person makes it hard for you to notice when Zombies come from the rear.

At the end of the day, you can always switch between the two. Play a match or two in first and third person, and see which feels best for your playstyle!

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023