How to Get Aetherium in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has essential items that will make you last longer during the intense match. Aetherium is one of them, so use this guide to learn everything about it, including how to get and use it.

Where to Find Aetherium in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Aetherium is an Acquisition in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, a single-use item found in the Exclusion Zone. While in the Exclusion Zone, you can discover Aetherium from downed Zombies and boss Zombies, with the latter having a higher chance for them to drop. There are different variants of Aetherium, such as Rare, Epic, and Legendary, where Legendary is the rarest and most useful.

Another way to get Aetherium is from Aether Loot Caches in Strongholds scattered across the map and sometimes contract rewards. Simply put, there are many ways to find this important resource in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Aetherium spawns are more likely when you enter a higher Threat Zone. Before entering these dangerous areas, ensure you are prepared to deal with larger waves of Zombies by optimizing your build and ensuring you have the proper weapons and gear. Having a squad of co-op players with you when entering the high-threat zone would be best to increase the chances of survival.

Related: How to Play Third Person Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

How to Use Aetherium in MW3 Zombies

Players can use Aetherium to gain Essence to craft Schematics that strengthen weapons, increasing damage output and their capabilities. Meanwhile, Rare, Epic, and Legendary Aetherium can be used to upgrade the Pack-a-Punch level.

Keep in mind that since Aetherium is an Acquisition, you will only get to use it if you successfully Exfil with it. If you don’t make it out, you will lose the Aetherium you acquired during the match.

Aetherium is not the only vital item/resource in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In fact, Essence is arguably more important. Check out our guide on Essence, which will explain how to obtain it, what it’s used for, and methods to farm it quickly. The in-game currency can make all the difference in your chances of survival, as it will be your primary way to get new weapons, Perk Cola, and other goodies!

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023