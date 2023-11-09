How to Clear Infestations in MW3 Zombies

Image: Activision

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a mix of classic round-based survival and the extraction-based DMZ mode from MW2, complete with strongholds. If you want the rewards from Infested Strongholds, you’ll need to clear the Infestations first.

Throughout Urzikstan, there are multiple Infested Strongholds and smaller outposts called Aether Nests with a ton of Zombies. To make things worse, there’s also a poisonous gas that forces you to wear a Gas Mask to survive. The best loot is contained in these Infested Strongholds, however, so here’s what you need to know if you want to clear them.

How to Clear Infested Strongholds in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Throughout each Infested Stronghold and Aether Nets, there are glowing yellow cysts on the walls and ceiling. To clear an Infestation, you need to destroy all of these cysts.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destroying cysts is easy enough, but be warned: additional Zombies will spawn as you destroy more of them. Eventually, you’ll come face to face with a full undead horde. Once you’ve fully cleared the location of cysts, the chests and containers in the building will unlock. There will be special caches with great loot in addition to the standard mercenary caches and loot containers found in most buildings throughout the map.

Remember, you’ll need a Gas Mask if you want to have a decent chance of survival in an Infested Stronghold or Aether Nest. You can survive the gas if you step outside every now and then, but it’ll leave your health low enough that one swipe from a Zombie will be enough to take you out. Tread carefully and bring armor plates.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The rewards are great, though, and clearing an Infested Stronghold or Aether Nest is a good way to gear up in the early game if you don’t have any Essence and don’t have any gear to bring with you at the start of a match. You’ll find consumable items that allow you to instantly Pack-a-Punch your weapon or increase its rarity level, plus ammo mods that will grant unique abilities to your guns.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023