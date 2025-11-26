Binman saw middle-aged men cycling through residential area naked and called them ‘perverts’, but what he did next landed him in court

Lee Turnage works part-time as a binman. He got a 14-month prison sentence that was suspended for two years. This happened after he punched a naked cyclist off his bike and later attacked two police officers. The cyclist was taking part in a charity ride.

This whole situation is really terrible, and you need to hear what actually happened. The details of this case are shocking and show how badly things went wrong that day. Turnage is 46 years old and lives in Colchester. He thought he was doing the right thing, but he was completely wrong about what was going on. His actions that day changed lives forever.

According to Metro, the trouble started in Colchester, Essex. Turnage saw a group of men riding bikes without any clothes on. They were doing a World Naked Bike Ride event, which raises money for charity. But Turnage didn’t understand this at all.

This charity event became a life-changing disaster

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Turnage thought the cyclists were “perverts.” He was riding his motorbike, which wasn’t even insured. Charles Judge was the prosecutor, and he explained what Turnage did next. Turnage actually turned his motorbike around and went back just to attack one of the cyclists.

Video footage showed Turnage riding up next to one of the cyclists on a residential street. He then punched the man hard, which sent the cyclist flying onto the pavement. The attack was sudden and violent, and people nearby watched it happen. Like many celebrities who face serious charges in court, Turnage would soon have to answer for his actions.

The cyclist got hurt pretty badly. Luckily, he didn’t hit his head when he fell, which could have been much worse given how hard the punch was. But he still got scrapes on his hands and arms, and cuts on his legs from the fall. Court cases involving violent incidents often drag on for months, similar to legal battles over missed court deadlines.

The worst part is how this attack changed the victim’s life in the long term. The cyclist said that he had done many rides like this before. Nothing like this had ever happened to him. Now the pain in his leg won’t stop, and he can’t move around like he used to.

