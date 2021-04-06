BioWare Details Massive Changes for Mass Effect Legendary Edition

When you say the acronym “RPG” generally a few games come to mind. You could be looking towards the Dragon Age series which offers great gameplay among a fantasy setting, or perhaps the recent tumultuous release of Cyberpunk 2077. One series sticks in nearly every fan’s mind though, the Mass Effect series. When BioWare announced that the trilogy would be getting a remaster, fans were ecstatic to see the game brought into modern glory. If you’re among those like me who are immensely excited, today the development team has given a taste of what to expect.

The largest changes of them all are seen for the combat of the original Mass Effect. It’s no secret that the first title has drastically different combat, some of which can feel rather frustrating thanks to partial RNG systems. With the remaster though, these systems will be overhauled to feature much tighter controls, camera angles, and more accurate weapons to make the campaign feel much fairer. The whole trilogy is getting improvements as well, especially in the realm of its cover system which wasn’t always the most consistent.

Another large area being modified is the Galactic Readiness system in Mass Effect 3. The companion app and multiplayer systems are not being featured in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, so this has been rebalanced to make the best ending much more possible. Keep in mind though that if you choose to jump straight into the concluding game that you may have a tough time. Meanwhile, those who play the first two entries should have an easier time getting the ending they deserve.

This is merely scratching the surface of what’s been improved. Beyond the obvious visual upgrades, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will add more achievements, a unified launcher, a more robust character creator, quality of life improvements, Mako vehicle improvements, and so much more! If you’d like the nitty-gritty on each of the remaster’s improvements, check out the full blog post from BioWare.

Are you excited to play through Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Happy to see the first title in the trilogy get such a massive facelift? Let us know in the comments below.