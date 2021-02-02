Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Gets New Trailer and Release Date

After speculation that we’d see the Remastered Mass Effect trilogy hitting the shelves in March, EA have today announced that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will release May 14. It has definitely been a long time coming – fans have been hoping for a remaster of the original trilogy for years, so as you can imagine, everyone was pretty excited when EA announced the Legendary Edition back on N7 Day, or to the uninitiated, November 7. Ever since, we’ve eagerly been awaiting a release date and today, there’s finally a release date in sight – assuming the game doesn’t suffer from any delays which we can only hope is the case.

Admittedly it’s a little later than fans were hoping for, but at least now we have an official release date to put in our calenders.

What is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition?

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition allows us to step back into the shoes of Commander Shepard and relive the original three games in 4K ultra-HD. With faster frame-rates, sharpened visuals and other enhancements, Mass Effect is going to look better than ever, allowing not only fans of the series to dive back in, but encouraging new players to hop aboard The Normandy too.

The Legendary Edition will include the three base games along with over 40 DLC packs, promo weapons, armours and packs so you’re getting pretty good value for your money. It will be available on PC through Steam or Origin along with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – both with next-gen compatibility and targeted enhancements though it’s currently unknown if there will be an official next-gen upgrade on either platform.

You can check out the trailer below:

The standard edition of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has a retail price of £59.99 and can be pre-ordered here, though it’s likely we’ll see some more editions available in the near future.