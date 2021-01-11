Release Date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Possibly In March

If listings from a couple of online retailers are to be believed, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will release in March. While the remastered collection of the original Mass Effect trilogy still does not have an official release date, EA did state the game was targeting a spring 2021 release window when the game was announced back in November. It’s looking like eager fans will only have to wait another two months before stepping back aboard the Normandy to save the Milky Way from the Reaper threat.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition possibly launching March 12th, 2021.

Two different online retailers may have accidently leaked the release date for EA’s upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which bundles together remasters of the original trilogy of science-fiction role-playing games from BioWare. Twitter user Idle Sloth spotted the listings and shared their findings earlier today, which included Indonesian store GSSOP and Singapore outlet Shopittree. Both shops have the game listed for pre-order with March 12th as the release date, and unless they coincidentally guessed at the same date it’s looking like that’s the day EA will finally launch the remastered trilogy.

Assuming there are no unknown delays between today and March 12th, that’s probably the day we’ll get to step back into Commander Shepard’s shoes. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will feature improved graphics (such as better shaders, models, and textures), a boost to 4K UHD resolution, and will include all the DLC and promotional packs released for all three games. We have yet to see how extensive these “enhancements” will be (Kyle had a few suggestions for EA last year), yet I’d assume a new trailer is likely around the corner if March 12th is indeed the release date. Whenever the remastered trilogy drops, it will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be supported on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.