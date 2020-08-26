Black Ops Cold War Features Shared Warzone Progression

While we already knew Call of Duty: Warzone would be the throughline that connects annual Call of Duty releases, it has now been announced that Black Ops Cold War will in fact feature cross-progression with Warzone. You’ll be able to use everything you’ve earned from Modern Warfare and bring items from Black Ops Cold War into Warzone when it launches later this year.

Activision has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will include shared progression with Warzone, allowing you to earn inventory items that can be used in both titles. You’ll still have access to your Modern Warfare operators and weapon blueprints in Warzone too. More information regarding Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will be revealed at a later date, but knowing that Warzone is still receiving support even after Modern Warfare is replaced by this year’s new Call of Duty should put dedicated Warzone players’ minds at ease.

Verdansk already received a Black Ops crossover in the form of the Black Ops Cold War live reveal event that just took place today, but recent leaks and datamined information suggest that even more Black Ops content will be hitting the battle royale game soon. Frank Woods was leaked as a playable Operator in both Modern Warfare and Warzone following the release of the Season 5 Reloaded update, and Zombies modes have been found in the Warzone files. Both of these are Black Ops staples, and it looks like they’ll be coming to Verdansk sooner rather than later.

While there isn’t much information available regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars’ multiplayer suite, we took a look at a few missions from the campaign and walked away very impressed with what we saw. The Black Ops Cold War campaign places a strong focus on player choice and freedom, even going so far as to let you create a custom playable character. The game will also have nonlinear levels and multiple endings like Black Ops 2, and you can even find evidence during missions that will unlock optional side missions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 for current-gen consoles and PC with next-gen versions following soon after.

- This article was updated on:August 26th, 2020