Call of Duty: Warzone Woods Operator Leaked Ahead of Black Ops Reveal

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War live reveal event won’t take place until August 26, but some Black Ops related news has leaked for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone beforehand. It looks like Sergeant Frank Woods from the original Black Ops games will be joining the Warzone roster as a playable character sometime soon.

According to leaks from ModernWarzone on Twitter, Woods will be joining the Coalition faction under the Demon Dogs banner. ModernWarzone’s Twitter account has posted Woods’ full introduction video and it appears to be legitimate. It also matches with several popular rumors surrounding Black Ops Cold War, most importantly that it will share the same universe with Modern Warfare instead of being its own separate entity.

Someone in the CoD OGs discord server posted this picture of Sergeant Frank Woods, who appears to be joining the demon dogs in #Warzone! pic.twitter.com/2mtgRVyVuu — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

There is a lot of Black Ops Cold War news coming this week, and considering his introduction video has already leaked online, it’s safe to say that Frank Woods will become a playable character sooner rather than later. Verdansk is getting hit with some sort of Black Ops crossover with the reveal event on August 26, and Black Ops Cold War will be featured at Gamescom Opening Night Live the next day on the 27th. Woods will likely be announced at one of these events and released shortly after. Warzone will continue to be supported even after the next Call of Duty game comes out, it makes sense that the game will be getting Black Ops content, especially if the new game takes place in the same world as Modern Warfare. ModernWarzone also claims that Farrah from Modern Warfare’s campaign will be joining Warzone during the upcoming Season 6, giving credence to the fact that Woods will be releasing soon instead of being saved to headline the next season.

The official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal event will take in Warzone on August 26.