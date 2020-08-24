Black Ops Cold War – How to Watch the Warzone Live Reveal Event

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has finally been unveiled, but the worldwide reveal event is not until Wednesday, August 26. Activision has been slowly teasing Call of Duty 2020 in Warzone, and they recently confirmed that the first look at the game will not happen during any press conference or media event, but rather in Verdansk on Wednesday morning. The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal will take place inside Call of Duty: Warzone on August 26, and here’s how to watch it.

𝙺𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 ██ ██ ██████ █ ████ █. ██ ████ ████ 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼 █ 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚜𝚔. 𝟷𝟶:𝟹𝟶𝚊𝚖 𝙿𝚃 ████. ████ ██ ███. pic.twitter.com/hS5WkvgXeR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2020

How to Watch the Black Ops Cold War Reveal in Call of Duty: Warzone

To watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal in Warzone, all you have to do is make sure you’re logged in at the right time. The reveal event takes place on August 26 at 10:30 AM PT. If you don’t know what time that is in your time zone, we’ve laid out a list of times and dates below.

August 26:



12:30 PM CT

1:30 PM ET

6:30 PM UK

7:30 PM CEST

August 27:

2:30 AM JST

3:30 AM AEST

While it’s unclear exactly what the live event will be, Activision provided a specific time for a reason. It will most likely be similar to live events from other games like Fortnite or Destiny 2, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in Verdansk on August 26 at 10:30 AM PT. You probably won’t be able to see the event from the menu either, so try to be in a match when it all goes down.

There has been much speculation about what the event will entail, but only time will tell what’s actually in store for Verdansk. Many have speculated that the mysterious bunkers spread across the Warzone map will play a role in the reveal, as Cold War-era technology and weapons have been found inside some of them. Others believe there’s a possibility that a nuke could go off and change the Verdansk map forever. Call of Duty: Warzone will continue to receive support after Black Ops Cold War launches, so it’s inevitable that the game will receive an injection of Black Ops content some time or another.

What if I Miss the Warzone Event?

There’s a good chance the Warzone event culminates with a reveal trailer, so you can always check that out after the fact if you miss it when it’s live. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also one of the game’s headlining Thursday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event, so the Warzone reveal event won’t show everything about the game. Stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for everything Black Ops Cold War, including a deep dive that will go up immediately after the Warzone reveal on August 26. We’ve seen the game in action and have spoken to Treyarch and Raven Software, so check back after the reveal on the 26th for impressions and more.