Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Will Add a New Zombies Map

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has only just begun, but we already have details on Season 2. That’s right. Despite Treyarch’s focus on highlighting the content from their title’s inaugural season, and the merging of progression across Warzone and Modern Warfare, the developer couldn’t help but tease what’s to come after Season 1.

In the video above, the Lead Systems Designer for Zombies, Kevin Drew, gives us an idea of what to expect at the beginning of Season 2. Zombies, specifically, will kick off the next season with an entirely new map. While we have no current details about the map, Black Ops Cold War’s latest update “added additional intel” into Die Maschine. This intel is said to provide clues related to the future map.

Recent leaks have pointed towards the Season 2 Zombies map taking place in Vietnam. Firebase Z, as it is allegedly called, is an old American firebase. The info partially comes from YouTuber Declan Hillman, who managed to glitch outside of the map in the campaign mission Fracture Jaw. Various assets from the Shi No Numa Zombies map were observed.

Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson confirmed the existence of a new Zombies map and provided a launch window of February 2021. This would align with the launch of Season 2, adding more backing to the rumor.

A Kino der Toten remake is also said to be in the works for Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies. However, it is believed that this addition is further off and isn’t planned to arrive before the Vietnam map. Of course, none of this is verified and, assuming either rumor is legitimate, release orders are subject to change.

Whatever it is, Zombies will be receiving more than new modes early next year. We will have to wait and see what Treyarch is cooking up.