Black Ops Cold War Ping System Exists Across All Multiplayer Modes

Treyarch continues to show that they are listening to the Call of Duty community, even when the feedback isn’t regarding their own entry. Today, the developer revealed that an FOV slider will be present in Black Ops Cold War, a feature desired by Modern Warfare console players since launch. That’s not the only request being incorporated into this year’s installment, however.

The popularized Ping system in Battle Royale titles has quickly spread across several games, including Modern Warfare. That said, its implementation in Infinity Ward’s 2019 reboot remained limited to Warzone. Black Ops Cold War is taking a different approach, much to the excitement of the fanbase.

The Ping system will exist across all multiplayer modes. Treyarch broke the news on their website, detailing the feature further.

“For the first time in Black Ops Multiplayer, we’re adding a locational Ping system as a feature across all MP modes, allowing you to ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies for your teammates during a match,” the blog post informs. “From Team Deathmatch to Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, you can use the Ping system to communicate non-verbally with your teammates for increased coordination.”

Although pinging objects is set to D-pad left (controller)/Z (keyboard), there are “alternate Ping-prioritized button layouts,” such as Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Tactical. A Danger Ping option also exists to keep your allies aware of their surroundings. Players will be able to choose how they coordinate with their team as the highlight objectives, nearby danger, and even Scorestreaks.

The Ping system will join the FOV slider in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War beta, which begins this weekend. All platform-specific beta dates can be found here.