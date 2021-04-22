Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Kicks Off With New Maps and Weapons

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be the game’s biggest season of content to date. As per usual, there are new weapons, maps, and modes added with this update, but there are also a ton of surprises waiting for players this season. Things are not only heating up in multiplayer, but it seems like Warzone will also be getting some serious new changes as well following the Destruction of Verdansk live event. Here’s what you can expect in Black Ops Cold War Season 3.

All the New Content in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Here’s a brief rundown of all the new content this season.

Hunt for Adler limited-time event

Four new Operators Wraith Knight Antonov Captain Price

Six new weapons PPSh-41 SMG Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle Ballistic Knife CARV.2 Tactical Rifle AMP63 Pistol Baseball Bat

Four new maps Yamantau (6v6) Diesel (6v6/2v2/3v3) Standoff (6v6) Duga (Multi-Team)

New modes Sticks and Stones Multi-Team Elimination

New Tools of the Trade Scorestreak: Strafe Run Vehicle: Cargo Truck

New Zombies Content New Field Upgrade: Toxic Growth New Outbreak Region: Duga New Vehicles New Outbreak World Events Expanded Outbreak Objectives



The Hunt for Adler limited-time event will be the biggest thing for players to do during launch week, providing several challenges and optional objectives to work towards for free rewards. It’s similar to the Outbreak events and Haunting of Verdansk, so it’ll only be available for a while and it’ll have its own dedicated tab in the menu. This limited-time mode also has Warzone challenges to work on as well, so it may not be fully available until the situation in Verdansk is resolved.

In the meantime, players can check out the many new maps and weapons coming to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. The PPSh-41 is a fan-favorite SMG that has a ridiculously fast fire rate, and the Swiss K31 should prove to be a powerful long-range option for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players alike. The other new weapons will be released during the season, so keep an eye out for them. You can test them out on Yamantau and Diesel, the two new maps available at the season’s start. New Prestige levels are also available this season like always, and Season 3 raises the cap to Prestige 15. It’s time to get grinding if you want those cool new icons.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:April 21st, 2021