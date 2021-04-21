Warzone Destruction of Verdansk Part 2: When is the Next Part of the Event?

Verdansk has been nuked following Part 1 of the Destruction of Verdansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone, but when can players expect Part 2 of the event? The first part of the Destruction of Verdansk saw players dropping into a zombie-infested warzone for the last time, fighting to survive for as long as they can before the infection became too much to handle. Currently, Rebirth Island is the only map in the game right now, but there’s still more to come for Verdansk. Here’s when you can play the Destruction of Veradansk Part 2 event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

When is the Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 Event in Warzone?

The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 will begin on April 22 at 12 PM PT, 24 hours after the first part of the event. Here’s the full timeline of events according to the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

2 PM PT: Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island

9 PM PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island

12 PM (4.22) PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions

Currently, players are “seeking safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island,” which is just a fancy way of saying that only Rebirth Island playlists are available in-game at the moment following the explosion in Verdansk. Later tonight at 9 PM PT, Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War will officially begin, which is why players have been instructed to “update your comms (console).” New content could potentially appear on Rebirth Island because the schedule says to investigate the area at this time. There’s no concrete info yet, but even if nothing new is added, there’s still plenty of new content to check out in Black Ops Cold War Season 3.

The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 will take place during the final listed timeslot at 12 PM PT on April 22. Players have been instructed to “return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions,” and the mysterious language makes it seem like this will be the next major part of the event. It’s also exactly 24 hours after Part 1, which is also a pretty big hint. Regardless, it looks like Warzone will be all Rebirth Island for the time being. In the meantime, drop into the new nighttime variant of the map and wait for more news regarding Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.