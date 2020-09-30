Black Ops Cold War Zombies Reveal Covers Gameplay, Characters, and Free Content

No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies. And that statement remains true for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch has finally pulled back the veil on the highly anticipated return of the 4-player co-op mode in 2020’s Call of Duty, detailing notable changes to the survival mode that has become a staple for Treyarch since World at War.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies is leaving World War II and adopting the main campaign’s Cold War setting. That said, “what’s canon is canon,” reads the Call of Duty blog. The developer is certainly not scrubbing away the lengthy history of their signature Call of Duty component, despite shifting the action to the 80’s.

In that same vein, the Zombies story unfolds across a new chapter titled Die Maschine that rests within the established universe and that is made blatantly clear by the appearance of Nacht der Untoten, the original Zombies map. New characters enter the picture from both a CIA-backed team called Requiem and a Soviet-led division known as the Omega Group. While specifics on characters names were not provided, Treyarch is playing coy about whether or not we will see a familiar face or two. Their tight-lipped nature is unsurprising since uncovering the secrets tucked away in Zombies is one of the main activities in which the community engages heavily.

The core of the latest Zombies mode is seeing a slew of enhancements across the board while also remaining recognizable. Perks such as Juggernog and Speed Cola are present once again for those needing a boost against the undead horde, but now there is an added bonus. No longer will players be limited on the number of Perks that can be consumed. Teams will no doubt enjoy stacking their buffs endlessly to gain an edge.

Also returning with modifications is the Pack-a-Punch machine. The weapon-modifying tool is now further enhanced by the inclusion of weapon rarity. Higher rarity equals higher damage output and more attachments. Strategic players can now transform early round weapons into late-round beasts. Of course, the Wall Buys and the randomized Mystery Box can still be utilized for upping your arsenal. The iconic Ray Gun, among other highly advanced additions, is available to demolish the shambling corpses as it has so many times before.

Should the out-of-this-world weapon prove not enough for the undead, a new option can be taken advantage of when the odds are tilted in the enemy’s favor: exfil. Exiltrate via helicopter instead of watching your squadmates succumb to the relentless onslaught of zombies in challenging rounds. Be aware, the option does not come without a challenge. Zombie spawns are “dialed up to 11,” making the decision to leave particularly difficult. Should the team survive the onslaught, they will find themselves with some rewards.

The most surprising (and welcome) change to Black Ops Cold War Zombies is the zero-cost entry to all post-launch content. Cross-play broke down platform barriers and now Treyarch is demolishing content barriers between players. Players won’t find themselves locked out from joining their teammates in add-ons after release. Treyarch isn’t stopping there, however. Time in Zombies will go towards advancing the Battle Pass, thanks to unified progression, which will also host unlocks for the co-op mode.

It seems there has never been a better time to be a Zombies fan, as Black Ops Cold War is bringing the supernatural mode back in a major way. For the full reveal of Black Ops Cold War Zombies, check out the video below.