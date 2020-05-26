Another convention has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic currently gripping the globe – fans that thought BlizzCon 2020 would go untouched because it was set in the Fall will be disappointed to learn the popular convention has been cancelled this year. In a post over on the official website for the convention Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith, broke the news to the community.

To summarize the post, the company did not feel it would be able to host BlizzCon 2020 due to “…all the health and safety considerations we’d have to make.” They tried to find an alternative path forward, but in the end found it was wiser to cancel the convention. There may be hope for fans yet, however, because Blizzard plans to look into an online option, so while the physical convention may be out of the question for 2020, that doesn’t mean they don’t have news to share (Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are still exist, last I checked).

You can read the full post here on the official BlizzCon website. While I know this news will upset many it’s truly for the best. As the old saying goes, “it’s better to be safe than sorry,” and Blizzard clearly doesn’t want to risk their fans’ and staff’s health. We don’t know what Blizzard’s online plans are quite yet, but Smith advised fans to keep an eye out for future updates. At this rate you are better off assuming any remaining conventions will be canceled if they haven’t been already (RIP Final Fantasy XIV FanFest). It’ll save you the heartbreak.