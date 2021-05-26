BlizzCon 2021 Has Been Canceled

Despite its rather bad reputation over the past few years,has always been a great way for fans of Blizzard games to get together and celebrate all things Blizzard. From the fast-paced antics of Overwatch , lengthy raids of World of Warcraft , and tactical superiority of Hearthstone , fans come from all walks of life to celebrate the titles. While BlizzConline this year ended up being fine, many found it to be lackluster due to few announcements and the online aspect over a full-on convention. If you were excited about this year’s convention, I have some unfortunate news for you. Today, Blizzard has announced that BlizzCon 2021 has officially been canceled, through an official blog post on their site.

Saralyn Smith, the Executive Producer of BlizzCon, had this to say regarding the cancellation reason:

“Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation—not just for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports pros, hosts, entertainers, artists, and other collaborators we team up with locally and globally to put all of the pieces together. The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November.”

While this year’s event is canceled, they further detailed that the team is planning a global online event set for early next year, “combining an online show along the lines of our recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings,”. What this entails is likely something similar to BlizzConline. So if you were a fan of that, you can expect things to not change too much. It’s a shame there won’t be any sort of real-life major gatherings as with previous years though.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of BlizzCon 2021? Let us know in the comments below.