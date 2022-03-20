Building is Gone in Fortnite for a Limited Time

Fortnite just entered Chapter 3 Season 2, and a lot of changes are being implemented. Among those changes, a key mechanic of the game is going to go away, something that will shake things up on the free-to-play battle royale game.

Fortnite has been getting a lot of new content in the last couple of years; the battle royale title has been able to stay relevant among the other battle royale games with all its content updates, crossovers, changes, feature additions, and more. One of the things that separate Fortnite from competitors like Pubg Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends, was its building mechanic. Allowing players to build complex structures while trying to defeat their opponents as quickly as they could.

However, the building mechanic will come to an end with the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. According to Fortnite’s official Twitter page, builds have been wiped out – at least for now. The upside to this huge change is that players will be able to sprint, climb and smash in all their next matches. Basically, making a trade that many players will have to adapt to this season.

The battle lines are drawn and the rules have changed. Builds have been wiped out, but there’s new ways to sprint, climb, and smash your way across the Island. It’s time for – Resistance. pic.twitter.com/l6RiRc8sor — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2022

The building mechanic was one of the fundamental features that made it stand out from other Battle Royale titles, and now without it, veteran Fortnite players will feel like a fish out of water once the new content is implemented into the game. Many players will have to adapt to this change if they want to keep getting those wins in their next matches.

It is a matter of time until we see the community’s reaction to this change, and it will certainly be a mouth of fresh hair for fans of the game. Besides this major change, Epic Games is supporting relief efforts for Ukraine by giving away all their earnings from today through April 3rd, helping all the people that have been affected by the ongoing conflict.

All in all, we hope this update brings something new to all players and shake things up, bringing that feeling of novelty and bringing back that learning process that many seasoned players do not have anymore. Building will come back eventually though, so don’t worry if you don’t like this new change. For more details on Chapter 3 Season 2, check out our post about the update.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.