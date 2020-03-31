Confirming rumors from yesterday Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, and it is out now! Well, it is if you own a PlayStation 4….

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is live on PS4; other platforms have to wait a month.

That’s right! Activision and Sony have inked all sorts of exclusivity deals this generation, and none have been more controversial than the timed-exclusivity for content in Call of Duty. If you thought a handful of Spec-Ops missions were bad enough, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will only be available on the PlayStation 4 for a month.

The official Call of Duty YouTube channel shared the announcement trailer, and in the description we learned that the Xbox One and PC versions of the remaster are coming April 30th: a full month later. Sure, everyone gets the Classic Ghost Bundle in Modern Warfare immediately if they purchase the game, but these timed-exclusivity shenanigans are starting to wear out whatever welcome they may have had. They’ve been a part of Activision’s playbook for some time now, and there was even a time when Microsoft benefited from them.

Still, if Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been on your wishlist for some time now it can be purchased or pre-ordered for $20 USD. The remaster is just the campaign: there isn’t a multiplayer component included this time around. You can find the official trailer below.