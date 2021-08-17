Game News

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Trailer Released

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard has been released. A worldwide reveal event in Warzone is scheduled for August the 19th.

August 17th, 2021 by Smangaliso Simelane

call-of-duty-vanguard-trailer

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest upcoming entry in the long-running Call of Duty series. As one of the most successful first-person shooter franchises in gaming, it has become customary to see a new title released on a near annual basis. A recently released trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, although sparse on information, did tease a bit about the upcoming game.

In the trailer released, not much is revealed about Call of Duty: Vanguard, save for a few shots of some battlefields along with a couple of ominous faces. The trailer ends with an announcement of a worldwide reveal of the game in Warzone, which is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale shooter. The event is scheduled to occur on the 19th of August 2021 at 10:30am PT.

This would not be the first time Call of Duty revealed a game within Warzone. In 2020, the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was done within Warzone. Players who attended received a special weapon blueprint to use in Modern Warfare.

Days leading up to the release of the trailer on the 16th of August had a select few content creators on Twitter publishing a short promotional video that did not reveal the name of the upcoming Call of Duty game, but did feature the title “Western Front”, alluding to World War II’s European theater of combat.

The trailer would seem to confirm previous leaks and rumors from a few online sources.

The game is published by Activision, and developed by Sledgehammer Games, who have also developed many other Call of Duty titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: WWII.

Although a release date for Call of Duty: Vanguard has yet to be announced, Activision has discussed plans for a fourth quarter 2021 release.

