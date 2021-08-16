Update 1.22 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon. It’s only a small patch, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Season 5 just began last week in Black Ops Cold War, so don’t expect much in the way of new content in this patch. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.22.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.22 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.22. This update was not announced ahead of time and has a small file size, so it probably doesn’t add anything significant to the game. It most likely contains files for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal, which is currently scheduled to take place in Warzone on August 19.

While the Vanguard reveal event is happening in Warzone, there will likely be rewards for Black Ops Cold War players that participate. Last year’s Black Ops Cold War reveal event also took place in Warzone, and players received a special weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare for attending. If this year’s event follows a similar pattern, Black Ops Cold War players should receive a weapon blueprint for watching the Vanguard live event.

The Black Ops Cold War reveal event also added Woods to Modern Warfare and Warzone shortly after, so there’s a possibility that a Vanguard operator could be added to Black Ops Cold War sometime after the event. At the very least, expect to see advertisements and pre-order information in-game after the Vanguard reveal event on the 19th. We’ll update this article once Treyarch releases official patch notes for this patch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.