Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes
There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has already shared the main features of the Season 5 patch. Here’s what you can expect:
- Five New Weapons
- EM2 Assault Rifle
- TEC-9 SMG
- Cane Melee
- Marshal Shotgun
- New Mode: Double Agent
- Starts with 10 players who are assigned one of three roles:
- Double Agent: Must eliminate everyone else or plant explosive charges around the map
- The Investigator: Can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals
- Operatives: Must work together to identity and eliminate Double Agents
- New Mode: Demolition
- Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations.
- Five New Multiplayer Maps
- Echelon (6v6, Launch)
- Slums (6v6, Launch)
- Showroom (2v2/3v3, Launch)
- Drive-In (6v6, In-Season)
- Zoo (6v6, In-Season)
- New Scorestreak
- Flamethrower (In-Season)
- New Zombies Content
- New Perk: Death Perception
- New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm
- New Support Weapon: Flamethrower
- New Outbreak Content
- New Region: Collateral
- New Objective: Transport
- New Vehicle: Tank
- New Crafting Item: Grappling Hook
- New Onslaught Content
- New Map: Echelon
- New Intel
There’s also a ton of new Warzone content coming in a separate update for that game. This Black Ops Cold War update will be released on August 10 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET, but the Season 5 content will not go live until the season officially starts on August 12.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021