Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Season 5 is finally here.

August 10th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has already shared the main features of the Season 5 patch. Here’s what you can expect:

  • Five New Weapons
    • EM2 Assault Rifle
    • TEC-9 SMG
    • Cane Melee
    • Marshal Shotgun
  • New Mode: Double Agent
    • Starts with 10 players who are assigned one of three roles:
    • Double AgentMust eliminate everyone else or plant explosive charges around the map
    • The Investigator: Can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals
    • Operatives: Must work together to identity and eliminate Double Agents
  • New Mode: Demolition
    • Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations.
  • Five New Multiplayer Maps
    • Echelon (6v6, Launch)
    • Slums (6v6, Launch)
    • Showroom (2v2/3v3, Launch)
    • Drive-In (6v6, In-Season)
    • Zoo (6v6, In-Season)
  • New Scorestreak 
    • Flamethrower (In-Season)
  • New Zombies Content
    • New Perk: Death Perception
    • New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm
    • New Support Weapon: Flamethrower
  • New Outbreak Content
    • New Region: Collateral
    • New Objective: Transport
    • New Vehicle: Tank
    • New Crafting Item: Grappling Hook
  • New Onslaught Content
    • New Map: Echelon
    • New Intel

There’s also a ton of new Warzone content coming in a separate update for that game. This Black Ops Cold War update will be released on August 10 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET, but the Season 5 content will not go live until the season officially starts on August 12.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021

