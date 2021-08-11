Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.21 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 5 is finally here, bringing a ton of new content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As always with a new season, you can expect to see new weapons, maps, modes, and operators. This season in particular marks the return of the highly-requested Demolition mode, and there’s a lot of new Outbreak content for Zombies fans. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1.21.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.21 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Treyarch has already shared the main features of the Season 5 patch. Here’s what you can expect:

Five New Weapons EM2 Assault Rifle TEC-9 SMG Cane Melee Marshal Shotgun

New Mode: Double Agent Starts with 10 players who are assigned one of three roles: Double Agent : Must eliminate everyone else or plant explosive charges around the map The Investigator: Can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals Operatives: Must work together to identity and eliminate Double Agents

New Mode: Demolition Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations.

Five New Multiplayer Maps Echelon (6v6, Launch) Slums (6v6, Launch) Showroom (2v2/3v3, Launch) Drive-In (6v6, In-Season) Zoo (6v6, In-Season)

New Scorestreak Flamethrower (In-Season)

New Zombies Content New Perk: Death Perception New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm New Support Weapon: Flamethrower

New Outbreak Content New Region: Collateral New Objective: Transport New Vehicle: Tank New Crafting Item: Grappling Hook

New Onslaught Content New Map: Echelon New Intel



There’s also a ton of new Warzone content coming in a separate update for that game. This Black Ops Cold War update will be released on August 10 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET, but the Season 5 content will not go live until the season officially starts on August 12.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021