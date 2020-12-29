Call of Duty: Warzone’s New Map Could Be Located in the Ural Mountains

Call of Duty: Warzone is due for a new map sometime soon, and the follow up to Verdansk could take players to the Ural Mountains. Just like the Verdansk map was pieced together last year before Call of Duty: Warzone officially launched, some players believe they’ve cracked the code and uncovered the new map within Black Ops Cold War.

If you didn’t know, all of the landing zones and points of interest on the current Verdansk map in Warzone were first featured in the Ground War and Spec Ops modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Verdansk staples like the stadium and farmland were accessible in-game long before battle royale was even out, and Black Ops Cold War seems to follow a similar pattern.

Black Ops Cold War has a large-scale game mode called Fireteam, which pits 40 players against one another in squads of four on large maps. Some players believe that the new Warzone map will be comprised of Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam maps, just like Verdansk is made up of Modern Warfare’s Ground War and Spec Ops maps. All of the Fireteam maps are located in the same area: the Ural Mountains in Russia.

This mode uses many of Warzone’s mechanics like armor and revives, which is the first hint that we’re actually seeing future Warzone locations in Black Ops Cold War right now. The Fireteam maps also all line up perfectly with a past leak that named upcoming locations for a potential new Warzone map. Several Fireteam maps were listed as Warzone drop locations, including Duga and Alpine, leading many to believe this leak is accurate. Then, there’s the final detail of the maps’ file names. Each map is listed in the game’s files as “wz_forest,” “wz_ski_slope,” and so on, giving further credence to the idea that these are actually Warzone locations.

While Rebirth Island was added to the game alongside the release of Black Ops Cold War Season One, Call of Duty: Warzone has still yet to receive a true new map to replace or exist alongside Verdansk. While it may feel like it’s been around forever, Call of Duty: Warzone actually only launched nine months ago in March, meaning we’re coming up on the one year anniversary of the game. A massive update is rumored to release in March to celebrate the anniversary, and this is likely when the new map will drop. Warzone isn’t going anywhere, and this new map in the Ural Mountains is likely just the first of many major updates that will come to the game in the future.

- This article was updated on:December 29th, 2020