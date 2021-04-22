Call of Duty: Warzone’s New Map Heads Back to the 80’s

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Destruction of Veradnsk event has finally come to a close, revealing a brand new version of the game’s signature map called Verdansk ’84. Following the nuclear events of yesterday’s live event, the modern-day version of Verdansk is no more. Warzone players were restricted to Rebirth Island for the entire evening following the blast, and the night at Rebirth Island ended with the Destruction of Verdansk Part 2, an event where players competed to set off the Verdansk nuke themselves. This led to a cutscene showing the timeline shifting back to 1984, culminating with the reveal of an all-new iteration of Verdansk.

Verdansk ’84 is still the same city at its core, but several changes have been made to the landscape and layout to keep things feeling fresh. There are seven all-new locations spread throughout the map, including a recreation of the popular Black Ops map Summit near where the Dam used to be, and five existing Verdansk locations have had their layouts significantly altered. The Verdansk International Airport is one such location, now operating in its prime in the year 1984. The location now has fully explorable interiors and is a far cry from its ruined state in modern-day Verdansk. The entire city has also received a springtime makeover, so the environment should seem much more vibrant than the cold wintery appearance of the old Verdansk.

This version of Verdansk replaces the old one entirely, so players won’t be able to revisit the city in the modern-day at all. Verdansk ’84 still shares the same skeleton as its modern-day counterpart, though, so there should still be plenty of familiar locations for those that miss the old map.

There’s also a new limited-time mode coming to Warzone that will help players get acquainted with the new map. The Hunt for Adler features challenges for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, just like the Outbreak event and Haunting of Verdansk events in the past, rewarding players with free weapon charms, calling cards, and more. Completing every challenge will unlock a new skin for Adler, so it’s worth knocking out the challenges if you have time.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 22nd, 2021