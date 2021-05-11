Warzone Rambo Skin Has Finally Been Announced

Call of Duty: Warzone, which has increased the excitement with the documents it has published on its Twitter account for a while, has finally officially announced the Warzone Rambo skin. The map was destroyed by a bomb that hit Verdansk a few weeks ago and was replaced by the 1984 version. Returning to the Cold War era with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Warzone will now host a character from those years.

The official Call of Duty account that made the announcement shared a trailer, albeit short. In the trailer, we get the chance to see the Rambo operator modeled with Warzone graphics. He has a bow and arrow in his hand, just like in the movie series that started in 1986. With the announcement made with the Become War title, it was also announced when the character will be added to the game. Rambo, one of the most important characters in cinema history, will be added to Warzone with the update on May 20, 2021.

For Warzone, who returned to the Cold War years with the Verdansk 84 ‘map, familiar characters from the past may continue to come. In one of the posts made recently, clues were given about the Die Hard series. The next step after Warzone Rambo skin could be Die Hard main character John McClane, which was released in 1988.

What happened at Verdansk?

The Verdansk map, which was flooded by zombies with the second season that started a month ago, completely disappeared with the new event. The long-awaited third season event for Call of Duty Warzone was held with millions of players yesterday evening. In this event, called the Warzone Nuke Event, players carried the atomic bomb to end this zombie invasion and destroyed Verdansk.

