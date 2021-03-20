The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins

Call of Duty: Warzone’s roster of Operators grows larger with every season, and these characters have some awesome skins. The default appearances are cool enough for most characters, but there are a few outfits that people seem to love way more than others. Some of them provide a tactical advantage and make it easier to blend into the environment, while others are incredibly bright and colorful. Some of them are rare, while others are just really cool looking. From Modern Warfare staples to Black Ops Cold War newcomers, these are the best skins in Call of Duty: Warzone.

10. Maxis – Aether Cover

Although it’s just her default skin, the Aether Cover skin for Maxis is easily one of the best Warzone skins just because of her backstory. Having a character from Zombies make her way into multiplayer and Warzone for the first time as a playable Operator is awesome, especially if you’re a fan of Black Ops Zombies and know a lot about the timeline and lore for that mode. Because she comes from the Zombies mode, Samantha Maxis’ default skin already looks much more unique than most of the other Operators. Her intro video even features the fan-favorite ray gun, which is a nice touch.

9. Stone – Stealth

While many Black Ops Cold War Operators haven’t received awesome skins yet because the game is still fairly new and there are only a handful of Operators in that game compared to Modern Warfare, Stone’s Stealth skin is easily one of the best to ever reach Verdansk. It won’t help you blend into your environment due to its bright red color and shining goggles, but you’ll look super cool and that’s all that really matters. The bundle that includes this skin also comes with a matching AK-47 blueprint and an all-new finishing move, so you’ll really get the full package if you pick it up from the in-game store.

8. Ghost – UDT

Ghost is one of the greatest characters in Call of Duty history, so it’s no secret that his Warzone skins are some of the best the game has to offer. Ghost’s redesigned appearance from Modern Warfare 2019 already looks great, but the UDT Ghost skin that came with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is even better. This specific version of Ghost is from the mission called “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday” from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The Classic Ghost skin that comes with the Contingency bundle could also take this spot on the list, so it really comes down to preference. There’s just something about Ghost’s classic design that looks really great in Warzone.

7. Rodion – Red Death

This is one of those skins that the sweaty players use, which earns it a fairly high spot on the list. Rodion isn’t the most popular Operator in the game, but even the least popular Operators sometimes get one or two awesome skins. Sporting a sleek black and red color scheme, an intimidating gas mask, and rockets on the back, the Red Death skin is one of the coolest in all of Warzone. It also looks pretty similar to the Crew Expendable skin that was included with special editions of Modern Warfare 2019, so it’s a great way to get something close to that skin if you missed out on the Operator Pack.

6. Ronin – Honjō

This skin was quietly added to the game with the release of Black Ops Cold War Season One, and it’s actually available for free to anyone who owns Ronin. This skin, along with the Hagakure skin, can be unlocked by completing very easy challenges. To get the Honjō skin, all you have to do is get 5 Longshots while playing as Ronin. This is incredibly simple to do in Warzone, so there’s no reason not to do it if you already have Ronin. Either the Honjō and Hagakure skins fits this spot on the list because they’re so similar to one another. The feudal Japan look is very unique compared to the rest of the game’s Operators, so this is a great way to stand out from the crowd.

5. Roze – Near Dark

If you play Warzone, you know what this skin is. The Roze skin has been the center of several Warzone controversies since the Operator released during Season 5. Roze has several different skins, most of which are completely black and nearly impossible to spot in dark areas. This has led to frustration for many Warzone players, especially in areas of the map like Superstore. The developers have been able to patch most of Warzone’s issues like the infinite stim glitch and nerf powerful weapons like the DMR 14 and Mac 10, but the Roze skin will continue to cause problems until something like the lighting is changed. This would take a lot of work, so expect to keep hearing about the Roze skin for the foreseeable future.

4. Velikan – Leatherface

The Haunting of Verdansk was a great event not only for the cool limited-time modes and the spooky nighttime variant of the Verdansk map, but also because of the awesome skins it added. There were a few original skins, but Warzone took a page out of Fortnite’s book and featured two crossover skins from famous horror films. Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was one of the two crossover skins, allowing Velikan to dress up as one of horror’s greatest villains. The bundle even came with a chainsaw-themed variant of the Finn LMG and included Leatherface’s hammer as a melee weapon.

3. Morte – Billy

Leatherface wasn’t the only horror icon added to Warzone during the Haunting of Verdansk event. Billy from Saw also made his way into Warzone as a skin for the cowboy Operator Morte. Morte hasn’t really received many skins since he was released, so giving him the Saw skin seemed like a strange choice at first. After seeing how great he looks with the mask and suit, however, everything makes sense. This bundle also included a throwing knife variant called the Phlebotomist, which drills into your enemies if you score a direct hit. It’s brutal, but it fits the Saw franchise perfectly.

2. Mara – Notice Meow

Although Modern Warfare began as a gritty, realistic first-person shooter, things began to get more and more wild as the game went on and added more characters and items. It was only a matter of time before a skin like this hit the in-game store, and Mara’s Notice Meow skin quickly became one of the most popular skins in the game after it was released. Its bright colors make you easy to spot if you wear it in Warzone, but those cat ears make the risk worth it. When paired with any of the anime weapon skins that the game has received, this skin is an anime fan’s dream.

1. Ghost – Azrael

Ghost is the only Operator to show up on this list twice, but there’s a good reason for that. Every one of his skins is fantastic. The Azrael skin, however, is easily the best skin available for Ghost, and it’s also the best skin in all of Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s a spooky twist on Ghost’s standard look, giving him an intimidating new cloak and scythe while still looking fairly close to his default appearance. This bundle also includes a sickle as a new melee weapon and two guns that featured Soul Tracer rounds which give bullets a ghostly green effect. The entire package is sleek and stylish while still looking threatening, making it one of the best Warzone skins in the entire game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.