CD Project’s Co-founder’s Apology for Cyberpunk 2077’s Current State

Marcin Iwiński, CD Project‘s co-founder, directly apologized to everyone out there, in regards to Cyberpunk 2077‘s not-so good start. It is a fact that while the game is a huge project in scale, it was not ready for launching in the previous gen of consoles (considering that Xbox One and PS4 are now treated as “old” gen). It even had a lot of hiccups in the current gen of platforms, so some may say it was not ready for launch in general. We can hardly argue to that, as graphical glitches, constant gameplay bugs, even gamebreaking malfunctions, made the game an all-around mess.

Disregarding everything else, we need to give props to the co-founder for claiming in a straightforward way, that the fault lies within his and his partners’ decisions, and not to his developer team.

PC performance was given priority, with consoles coming next.

It was mentioned that everything that took place in the wrong side of things, originates to the team prioritizing a good PC launch. They were so eager to make the game running good on PC, that unfortunately consoles were left as a side note in the end. Optimizing the game on PC, made it really hard to provide the same quality to consoles that are more than seven years old at this point. It was a daunting task, which in the end, was not even successful.

The project was delayed not once, but twice, therefore we could only assume they took the time to make up for it. To a certain extent, this goal was accomplished, since we can’t deny the extremely good sales on Steam, as they literally broke records. That, however, supports even further the point that was made above. PC audience was clearly the focus for Cyberpunk 2077, with consoles coming second. Was it a good choice? Numbers agree, but fans of the game and the company, not.

CD Project Red even requested Sony to fully refund any dissatisfied player out there, with Sony ending up removing the game from their store. In regards to this action, the refund process is still an on-going instance, with not all buyers having being refunded yet, for their purchase.

A sincere apology.

Iwiński requested everyone’s understanding about the matter, and ensured that the future of the game is a bright one, with multiple updates, fixes and a next-gen patch (Xbox Series X and Playstation 5) that will launch sometime within the second half of this year. All of them being free, based on their claims. In the video above, they provided a detailed roadmap with those instances and some more info as well. A 1.07 patch is expected to also release in this month, being the first step towards of improving the game’s performance.

It is clear that Cyberpunk 2077 needs a lot of work to even be considered a complete game, but CD Project Red proved through the years that they are an astounding team, who put a considerable amount of effort to provide us top quality products. My personal opinion is that Cyberpunk 2077, will succeed being the great hit they promised us it would be. It just needs more time (unfortunately). The company deals with multiple accusations and lawsuits for the “embarrassing” launch though, from different fronts, so let’s hope this won’t impact their progress.