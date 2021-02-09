CD Projekt Red Hacked By Anonymous User

Officials from CD Projekt Red have announced that yesterday on February 8th, 2021, that the company was a victim of a cyberattack. In Projekt Red’s statement, the attacker’s identity remains anonymous; they were able to compromise some of the companies’ internal systems and retrieve some data that belonged to the companies’ capital group. The statement also details that they are currently working on restoring backups with the help of their IT infrastructure.

The anonymous user had left a ransom during their data retrieval, and states that if Projekt Red does not comply within 48 hours, they will released the full source code for some of CD Projekt Games. These ganes being: The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, GWENT, and an unreleased version of Witcher 3,

“We will not give into the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data.”

As stated above, Projekt Red does not intent to comply with the attackers demands, and have also said that they are already working with the appropriate parties to fully investigate the incident. As the situation is still new, the company is unsure whether their player base has been affected by this attack. Their statement reads, and I quote, ” … however at this time we can confirm that — to our best knowledge — the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.”

One thing that remains clear is the agenda. The ransom specifies that the attacker is aiming for the company to fall and crumble. Though they did not exactly specify why, it can be inferred that a main driving point of this attack was the companies’ latest release, Cyberpunk 2077. The stigma currently surrounding the game has been made abundantly clear from fans and non-fans alike. The mixed reception of the game has been so impactful that the company will have a much harder time gaining the trust of the gaming community whenever they announce their next release. Whoever the attacker is must have felt personally offended enough with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 to go through with this whole ordeal.

Read CD Projekt Red’s official statement here: