CD Projekt Red Will Vigorously Defend Itself In Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit

Cyberpunk 2077 once seemed like one of the biggest slam dunks in gaming, behind years of hype that took off even further with the reveal of Keanu Reeves being in the game at E3 2019. There was some concern over the last year, but people were still incredibly hyped for the game leading up to the release when things went downhill fast. We already told you about a class action lawsuit against CD Projekt Red and now they have fired back as they are ready to defend themselves.

The CD Projekt Red website has published details of the lawsuit under their Investors section, where it specifically says that the lawsuit wants the court to “adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages.”

It also states that the complaint does not specify an amount of damages wanted. CD Projekt Red is not just sitting by idly though, as the last part of the post says “The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.” This is obviously what you would expect them to do, but it sounds like they are going to be ready for whatever they have coming their way in the courtroom.