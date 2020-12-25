New Lawsuit Claims Cyberpunk 2077 is ‘Virtually Unplayable’ on PS4 and Xbox One

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t gone according to plan. What was easily the most anticipated game of the year, if not the decade, landed with a collossal thud after it failed to perform to expectations on older consoles. The PC crowd was mostly pleased, but were also having to deal with an unusual amount of bugs and other issues as well.

The result has still been amazing sales, though both Playstation and Xbox, along with many retailers, have offered refunds to impacted customers, with Sony going as far as to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS Store entirely. Due to this CD Projekt Red has seen their stock drop significantly, though it still remains high compared to before the game was ready for launch. But things just got quite a bit worse for the Polish developer with a new lawsuit that alleges misleading statements and failure to disclose the state of Cyberpunk 2077.

According to a press release via Business Wire, “defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.”

Class action lawsuits like this happen often in the video game world. Almost every major console manufacturer and publisher has faced one for one reason or another. Still, with all the problems facing CD Projekt Red after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 this likely comes as another disappointment. However, the team has said they are working to patch the game so hopefully we’re in line for a No Man’s Sky style comeback in the next few months.