The U.S. Coast Guard recovered more than a ton of suspected marijuana after crews intercepted a suspicious go-fast vessel during a routine patrol, according to Fox. Officials said the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba spotted the vessel and launched a boat crew to investigate, and the vessel stopped without further incident.

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In total, crews recovered 47 bales weighing a combined 2,082 pounds, with the haul valued at more than $2.4 million, according to Joint Interagency Task Force South, the multi-agency group that oversees these kinds of operations. Four people were detained in connection with the interdiction.

In fact, most of the haul never came off the boat at all. During follow-on operations, Coast Guard crews found what officials described as a “bale field” along the vessel’s earlier route and recovered the drugs from the water.

This wasn’t a lucky guess, it took real coordination

JIATF-S credited the operation’s success to more than one team working together smoothly. “This mission required vigilance, professionalism, and seamless coordination from detection and pursuit to evidence recovery and search-and-rescue support,” the group said in a statement, specifically thanking the Escanaba’s crew and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Haiti for their support throughout the process.

🚨 47 BALES. 2,082 POUNDS. ONE MORE ILLICIT MARITIME TRAFFICKING EFFORT DISRUPTED. 🚨



During a routine patrol, the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba detected a suspicious go-fast vessel and launched a boat crew to investigate.

The vessel stopped without further incident.… pic.twitter.com/adWnLINo6k — Joint Interagency Task Force South (@jiatfs) September 3, 2026

The location of the bust wasn’t specified, which is fairly typical for these operations given the ongoing nature of the broader mission. What is clear is that this seizure fits into a much bigger pattern the Trump administration has been pushing for months now.

SOUTHCOM, which oversees U.S. military operations across the region, framed the bust as part of that larger effort, saying it demonstrates the country’s resolve to stop drugs from reaching American shores. That messaging lines up with a broader campaign targeting narco-terrorist networks.

That more aggressive side of the campaign has included direct strikes on vessels the military says are tied to trafficking organizations, alongside seizures like this one that rely on boarding and search rather than force. This latest bust also follows another major Coast Guard operation off Puerto Rico, where crews intercepted a separate smuggling boat and found more than 7,000 pounds of cocaine worth roughly $54.5 million.

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