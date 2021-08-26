COD Warzone Weekly Playlist Update for August 26

Even though Call of Duty: Vanguard has been getting all the community’s attention since its announcement, you will be happy to know that Activision is still committed to updating Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on a weekly basis.

The new weekly playlist update is now available on Call of Duty: Warzone with bug fixes, a new weapon, and a UI update.

Here's your weekly #Warzone playlist update. Now live! 🎮 Adding:

• Verdansk – Buy Backs – Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

• Verdansk – Payload Removing:

• Verdansk – BR – Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

• Verdansk – King Slayer Keeping:

• Rebirth Island – Resurgence – Quads — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 26, 2021

The playlist update for the week starting August 26th is set to go live around 10 am PT and 1 pm ET. Here are the patch notes from Raven Software:

UI, UX & More:

Looking for Party (Beta)

This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,).

This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.

New Weapon

RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW)

Obtain via unlocking Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue allowing players to remain in Payload matches while AFK.

Fixed an issue causing Contracts to spawn out of bounds during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue causing the “Adrenaline Junkie” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the “Pumping Iron” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the fourth Objective in Beck’s “Calm, Cool, Collected” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the Science and Psychedelic Camo Challenges to not track properly on any BOCW Shotgun.

Fixed an issue causing the second Objective in Kitsune’s “Security Expert” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue preventing AFK Players from being removed during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue preventing several CDL Viewership Calling Cards and Emblems from appearing in Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing all Players in a lobby to be placed on the same team.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from receiving rewards after completing a Contract in core BR.

Fixed several issues related to the Tempered Perk.

By the time you’re reading this, the playlist update as well as the bug fixes for Call of Duty: Warzone should be available right now in-game.