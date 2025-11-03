Comedian Michael Rapaport reveals his wife was groped and called the ‘n-word’ during a daytime nightmare in Midtown Manhattan

Actor Michael Rapaport talked about some scary things that happened to his wife in New York City during a podcast interview with Bill Maher. He brought up these stories while discussing crime and safety problems in the city.

According to Fox News, Rapaport said his wife is a strong woman, but even she does not feel safe walking around Midtown Manhattan anymore during the day. He wants things to change so people, especially women, can feel secure when they go out.

Over the past few years, his wife has been through some terrible experiences in the middle of the day. Rapaport said that between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone groped her in Times Square, another person threw a shoe at her, she was called the n-word, and a homeless man proposed to her on the train. These things all happened when the sun was out and lots of people were around.

This kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening in broad daylight

Rapaport made his point clear during the Club Random podcast. He said women should not have to worry about their safety in the daytime in a city as great as New York. He also talked about being upset with how the court system works, mentioning cases where people attack police officers and then get out of jail quickly and act like nothing happened.

The actor also brought up the subway system, which he used all the time growing up. He said people need to pay attention when they ride the train because it is not like going to Disneyland or a zoo.

But he added that riding the subway should not feel like being in a scary movie either. His worries about what can happen on trains match up with recent incidents that have made New Yorkers about violence on the transit system more concerned.

The conversation happened just before New York City voters go to pick their next mayor on Tuesday. Right now, Zohran Mamdani, who calls himself a democratic socialist, is winning in the polls. Andrew Cuomo, who used to be the governor, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican in the race, are both behind him.

Rapaport, who strongly supports Israel, really does not like Mamdani. He said he cannot believe this guy might actually become mayor. During their talk, Rapaport called out Mamdani for not wanting to say at first that Hamas should give up their weapons and stop running Gaza. Mamdani did eventually say he thinks Hamas should disarm, but only after people pushed him on it.

The actor thinks Sliwa should quit the race and said he feels somewhat good about Cuomo. What Rapaport said shows that many people living in New York City are worried about staying safe and who will be in charge next. Problems with safety in Manhattan have become a central concern for lots of people who live there or visit.

