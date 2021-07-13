Company of Heroes 3 Has Just Been Announced

Relic Entertainment has been teasing something on its Twitch page since last night, and everyone’s been what they’re actually teasing. Is it Company of Heroes 3 or another expansion for Company of Heroes 2? As many people already speculated, it’s Company of Heroes 3.

A new trailer has just surfaced on the Company of Heroes’ Youtube channel, which confirms that Company of Heroes 3 is indeed real, and it will be keeping the popular tactical RTS style game set in World War II. We’ll have more to say on this in a short while, but feel free to watch the trailer for any initial details you can see. It’s a CGI trailer, so it doesn’t use the in-game footage, but the action takes place in what looks like an Italian coastal town, which scans with the image of Italy that’s been on the Twitch channel during the countdown.

The end of the trailer also gives us a brief glimpse at a command tent in what looks like a desert, and a voice on the radio mentions Rommel, who is the iconic nemesis of the allies during the North African campaigns.

It has been eight years since Company of Heroes 2 released, which focuses on the Eastern Front, and it’s been 15 years since the original game came out. While North Africa is a bit more well-known, not many war games tend to cover the allied invasion of Italy, so it’s nice to see some underrepresented battles coming to this new installment.

We don’t have a lot of things to say about Company of Heroes 3 yet, but very soon Relic Entertainment are gonna give us more details about this iconic series and tell us what they’re planning for it. And of course, we’re gonna be covering it.

