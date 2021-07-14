Cross-play for Battlefield 2042 Confirmed

One of the most common questions related to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 was: does it support cross-play? Rumors indicated that, but during the official unveiling of the game, DICE was not completely transparent about it. Now they have finally confirmed it, cross-play will be supported in Battlefield 2042… kind of.

When we say kind of we mean that multiplayer will be open between different platforms, but depending on the versions of the game. Versions for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will have larger maps and more players than versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so the meaning of cross-play kinda falls away. However, players of the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be able to play together, while players on the PlayStation 4 console will be able to play only against players on the Xbox One console.

All of this will be optional, just so you know – if you don’t want to play with players on the other platforms, you can turn that option off.

Support of cross-progression and cross-commerce has also been confirmed. This means that all your progress in one version of the game will be transferred to all versions for all of the other platforms, if you ever play them. In addition, if you buy some cosmetics on one platform, you will also get them on another at no extra charge. Just to be clear though – buying one version of a game on one platform doesn’t get you a free version for another platform.

All of this is good news, but it is worth noting that all this cross-stuff support is still in testing and it’s possible that these functionalities won’t be available right after the game is released. Still, it’s nice to know that this will be the first Battlefield game to break down the barriers of its predecessors.