Customer takes a few bites of Arby’s, then starts choking and vomiting, video catches the horrifying thing DoorDash driver did to the food

A DoorDash driver was arrested recently after investigators determined she deliberately pepper-sprayed a customer’s fast food order, an incident that left the couple who ate the food choking, vomiting, and absolutely terrified, as per TMZ. This is just an awful scenario that makes you question how someone could do something so malicious to unsuspecting customers.

The driver, Kourtney Stevenson, was cuffed and booked on account of some heavy charges, including consumer product tampering and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Cops say Stevenson was working a late-night DoorDash shift in Indiana when she allegedly contaminated an Arby’s order right before the drop-off. You can’t imagine the shock of the people waiting for their food.

The situation immediately turned horrifying for the couple once the food arrived. One of the victims stated that his wife took just a few bites of the order before she suddenly started gasping for air and vomiting. That’s a truly frightening reaction to food you just ordered. After his wife became ill, the husband checked the bag and quickly spotted a strange residue coating the contents. That residue turned out to be pepper spray.

The video made everything make sense, and incriminated the DoorDash driver

The couple understandably wanted to know exactly how their food became contaminated. They decided to review their doorbell footage, and the video provided the shocking, undeniable proof. The footage shows the driver setting down the bag on the porch, taking the required delivery photo to confirm the drop-off, and then allegedly spraying the food bag before walking away. It’s hard to watch someone perform a standard delivery step and then immediately follow it up with a deliberate act of assault.

Investigators were able to quickly locate and arrest Stevenson. When confronted, she allegedly offered an excuse that investigators found completely unbelievable. Stevenson claimed that she was actually spraying a spider near the food bag. However, investigators didn’t buy that story at all, pointing out that spiders generally aren’t wandering around outside when the weather is 35 degrees.

DoorDash reacted swiftly to the incident, which is exactly what you want to see from a major service platform. The company issued a full refund to the couple right away. More importantly, DoorDash permanently deactivated Stevenson from the platform. The company made it clear that they have zero tolerance for any conduct that puts customer safety at risk. Their company policy regarding compulsory deliveries from corporate employees recently made rounds on the internet.

It’s a huge relief that the couple had doorbell footage to prove what happened, otherwise this terrifying incident might have been much harder to prosecute. While this is an extremely rare occurrence, it’s a serious reminder that when you’re dealing with third-party delivery services, there’s always an element of trust involved. Hopefully, the quick arrest and the severe charges Stevenson is facing will send a strong message about the unacceptability of this kind of alleged behavior.

Arby’s, previously under fire for its new menu item, fortunately had no involvement in this alleged crime.

