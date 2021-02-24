Cyberpunk 2077 February Update 1.2 Delayed due to Cyber Attack

After the many issues that plagued the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 fans anxiously awaited the promised patches and updates that were scheduled to arrive throughout the coming months. However, as February has gotten closer and closer to its final day many wondered where the promised February update was, and whether it would arrive at all. Now we know that it won’t be hitting this month with CD Projekt Red announcing that Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 has officially been delayed, citing the recent cyber attack as the cause.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time,” reads the announcement.

That has caused the Cyberpunk 2077 February update to now be pushed into late March

CD Projekt Red was recently the victim of a significant hack which exposed internal code and other assets. While it doesn’t appear that any data was lost, the team has surely been proccupied dealing with the ramifications of it. That has caused the Cyberpunk 2077 February update to now be pushed into late March.

The announcement continued, “Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

So while Cyberpunk 2077 might not be fully fixed any time soon it seems that the wait for the next big update won’t be too much longer. Longer than originally expected, which is unfortunate, but these are unprecedented times for developer CD Projekt Red. Hopefully this gets worked out soon and you’ll all be able to download Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 very soon.