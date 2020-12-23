Cyberpunk 2077 has Sold Over 13 Million Copies

Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt have been through the ringer since the much anticipated action-adventure/RPG debuted, but as the saying goes, “there’s no such thing as bad publicity”. Despite the dubious review rules, slipshod PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and a largely bungled refund promise, CD Projekt revealed to investors yesterday that the game has sold quite well since launch. “How well,” one may ask? How about “incredibly well?”

Over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk have been sold to customers as of December 20th.

If the majority of the 8 million preorders for Cyberpunk stuck around, that means 5 million more copies were sold in ten days. That’s not half shabby all things considered (and there is much to consider). The report to investors does mention that refunds to brick-and-mortal and digital storefronts were factored into this total. The refund requests sent directly to CD Projekt directly via their “Help Me Refund” campaign were as well, which makes sense since the campaign ended a couple of days ago on the 21st. The report does not share the total number of refunds, information CD Projekt is probably not eager to reveal.

No matter how you spin it, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a successful launch for CD Projekt, at least financially. The game has thus far recuperated its development costs, and with Christmas a couple short days away I’m confident Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to print cash for CD Projekt. Granted, we have yet to see how the fallout from the poor press and public reception will play out in the long-term, but it doesn’t appear to have derailed Cyberpunk 2077’s massive hype-train all that much. I’m curious how many copies of the game have been refunded, but that’s unlikely to be reported by CD Projekt directly. You can read the full release here at CD Projekt’s website.