Cyberpunk 2077 is Now Available on the PS4 PlayStation Store

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 off of the PlayStation Store after people found out that the game was buggy. After six months or so, the game is back and available to buy digitally again.

Sony was the only company to pull Cyberpunk 2077 off of its digital stores shortly after the game launched. The game was buggy and it was almost entirely unplayable for most of the time.

Developer CD Projekt Red has updated the game multiple times over the past months and it’s now in a more playable state. You can see the game is back on the PlayStation Store.

It remains to be seen if this move will actually increase the game’s player count. Many people stopped playing the game months ago with all the bugs and glitches still present.

Bear in mind the file size for the game on PS4 is huge if you download the game with its latest update patch. I have the game on PS4 Pro and it takes 117.2 GB off of my hard drive. Make sure you have enough room on your hard drive if you intend to play the game today.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are still coming in the near future.