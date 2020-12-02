Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Showcased In New Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally almost here, as long as we don’t see a last minute delay for the game. This has easily been one of the most anticipated games for a number of years now and people are ready to finally get their hands on it. The marketing push from CD Projekt Red has definitely ramped up in recent weeks and the new Photo Mode trailer is the latest sign of this.

This latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 is about as simple as it gets, with it literally showing of the Photo Mode. This includes the various options you have available to you within the Photo Mode, which are shown off across a few different photos here in the trailer. Photo Mode looks just like you would expect in a modern game, but it’s certainly great to see that it is included here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on December 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with it also being playable on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 as well. The next-gen upgrade for the game won’t be coming at launch, it with slated to come sometime in 2021. While waiting for the release next week, you can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Photo Mode Trailer