Cyberpunk 2077 Lets Players Step Into the Role of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand

CD Projekt Red has released the last Night City Wire for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to launch and it packs an exciting bit of information. The trailer revolves around the ever-popular Keanu Reeves and his associated in-game character, Johnny Silverhand. The two names have become synonymous with Cyberpunk 2077 since its reveal, becoming the poster child for the highly anticipated first-person RPG.

The breathtaking star is not only a major component of the narrative, he’s playable. I’ll give you a moment to get your excitement under control. Players will find themselves in control of Johnny Silverhand through memory sequences reliving the former-military Rockerboy’s past, which we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Soon his iconic arm will be attached to our own first-person view.

Understandably, the two-minute trailer is far from enough to satisfy our desires for all things Keanu. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red has our backs. A four-and-a-half-minute behind-the-scenes video accompanied today’s news, giving us an extended view of Reeves’ mocap and voice over work. Give it a view below for a deeper dive into the popular character’s personality, as described by his actor.

Assuming no more last-minute delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia on December 10th.