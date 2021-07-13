Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Charts Despite Sony’s Warning

Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game in June, according to Sony. Cd Projekt RED’s divisive RPG finally returned to the PlayStation Store last month following a six-month hiatus as a result of its disastrous launch.

The reason this is so impressive is because of the fact that Sony warned players against buying Cyberpunk 2077 for base PS4 consoles, almost as soon as the game was returned to the PS Store.

“Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt RED continues to improve stability across all platforms,” Sony said in a statement. “SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

The latest sales data comes via the PlayStation blog, which lists the top selling games of the last month for PS5 and PS4. It seems that Cyberpunk 2077 was the top selling game for US/Canada market, and the European market.

While this probably comes as a huge surprise to many people, CDPR will be thrilled with this result.

The studio has undeniably been working hard to fix the game up on all platforms, and although it may not be close to acceptable on PS4 and Xbox One, there’s definitely drastic improvements playing the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Still, given that the game was always marketed as a last-gen release, that’s less than ideal for those who still don’t have a new gen console.

The good news is that more changes are coming to the game. A leak earlier this months suggests CD Projekt RED is gearing up to release their “biggest update yet” for Cyberpunk 2077, including a bunch of fixes and all new content to check out. Until we hear more about this in an official capacity, I would still be cautious about getting the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.