Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Brings Co-op RPG Action This Year

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has been given a release date and a new trailer, finally giving us more to chew on since its Game Awards 2019 reveal. Better yet, we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on the game. We can all gather our party this June.

The co-op ARPG may immediately bring to mind the early 2000’s Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance games, but it sits as a spiritual successor rather than a direct follow-up. Tuque Games’ iteration builds off R.A. Salvatore’s characters — Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar — as they journey through Icewind Dale to prevent iconic D&D monstrosities from claiming the Crystal Shard.

As of today, Dark Alliance can be officially pre-ordered. It currently comes in two flavors: Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The former will run $39.99 and include the base game along with Beholder-themed weapons. For $59.99, the latter packs in additional extras, including a Lich-themed weapon set and access to the Echoes of the Blood War expansion upon release.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will release on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 22nd.