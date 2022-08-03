Dead by Daylight Wesker Killer | Abilities, Perks, Leaks, and More

Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil has been around since June of 2021, however with the new DLC Chapter 25, Resident Evil: Project W, we’ll be seeing even more of the game’s iconic cast. The DLC is expected to include 1 new killer and 2 new survivors, with Albert Wesker being reported via leaks as the likely killer. The ruthless recurring series antagonist would make for a fearsome killer in a game already full of crazy killers, especially given his feats of speed, reflexes, and strength. Read on for our coverage of, Albert Wesker in Dead by Daylight!

Dead by Daylight Wesker Killer | Perks

Albert Wesker, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers – biography, perks and wesker power. Albert Wesker's in-game name is "The Mastermind". Survivors perks are not finalized as of yet, therefore I can't share.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/vHBoXsUtn3 — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) July 30, 2022

There are some rather substantial leaks like the one referenced above, with some truly fascinating info about the killer character, with Albert Wesker being known as “The Mastermind” in the game. Wesker looks to have taken on his abilities from the Resident Evil 5 point in the series canon, where he reaches his apex under the influence of the deadly Uroboros virus. This results in Wesker’s perks for the game being Superior Anatomy, Awakened Awareness, and Terminus.

Superior Anatomy: If a survivor performs a fast vault within 8 meters of you , this perk activates, giving you an increased vault speed rate of 30/35/40% for 3 seconds, with a 30-second cooldown.

If a survivor performs a fast vault , this perk activates, giving you an Awakenened Awareness: When carrying a survivor, you can see other survivors’ auras within 16/18/20 meters of your position. If you stop carrying the survivor, this perk is deactivated after 2 seconds .

When carrying a survivor, you can see other survivors’ auras of your position. . Terminus: When exit gates are powered, this perk activates, and any survivors who are injured, downed, or hooked are inflicted with broken, making them unable to heal until 20/25/30 seconds after the gates are open.

Dead by Daylight Wesker Killer | Abilities and Leaks

Wesker appears to feature powers making use of his Uroboros virus, including being able to spread the infection to players, slowing them down, and playing further into Wesker’s deadly potential as a fast, agile predator killer in the game. His particular abilities or powers include Virulent Bound and the Uroboros Infection special effect, and their effects are listed below:

Virulent Bound: Press and hold the power button to charge a bounding attack, moving slower while charging. Release when fully charged to bound toward a survivor, and if you hit them, they either become infected, or their infection is worsened. If this attack also causes the player to crash into another surface when hit, they will also take damage, and if not, the survivor is thrown. If this is used and the survivor had dropped a pallet or obstacle, Wesker’s bound should vault over it.

Press and hold the power button to charge a bounding attack, moving slower while charging. Release when fully charged to bound toward a survivor, and if you hit them, they either become infected, or their infection is worsened. If this attack also causes the player to crash into another surface when hit, they will also take damage, and if not, the survivor is thrown. If this is used and the survivor had dropped a pallet or obstacle, Wesker’s bound should vault over it. Uroboros Infection: Survivors struck with Virulent Bound will receive the Hindered status effect, slowing their movement, and the infection builds over time. If the infection is full, and Wesker uses Virulent Bound, they’ll automatically carry the affected survivor.

Survivor players will have access to First Aid Spray like in the RE games, distributed via Supply Crates at the start of each trial, which can fight the Uroboros infection. But will they stop you from becoming a Jill sandwich?

This concludes our coverage of Albert Wesker in Dead by Daylight! Be sure to check out our other articles on the game, and prepare your hunting route with as many boulders in the way as possible, as Chris Redfield is only available as a Leon skin, so he can’t punch his way through any to escape should Wesker have him in his sights.