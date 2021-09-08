Death Stranding Director’s Cut Gets Final Trailer

Kojima Productions just released the final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut, edited by its creator, Hideo Kojima. You can check out the new trailer below, featuring new scenes and more on the game’s new modes, all while on the sound of ”Goliath” by Woodkid. A tip: turn the volume way up.

On the topic of the trailer’s song, Kojima revealed a few insights on his creative process in a series of posts on his official Twitter profile. On them, he revealed that to make the trailer he listened to it for days before actually starting to piece the composition together. He also revealed that now he can’t stop thinking about it, describing it as the ”harm that comes from creating a PV with a song I love.” You can check out Kojima’s posts below:

2/2

Even when I listened to it again, the edited images came up. I can't get it out of my head. This is the kind of harm that comes from creating a PV with a song I love. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2021

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to be released on September 24, 2021, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The new version of the game will feature upgraded graphics, exclusive new scenes, as well as new locations, missions, weapons, and vehicles. New modes will also be introduced to the title, such as a new timed racing track and armed trials. Players will also be able to experience the game on many resolutions at 4K 60 FPS. But that is not all, since the new version may also feature new guest appearances and much, much more.

PS5 users that already own a copy of 2019’s Death Stranding will be able to share their save files with the Director’s Cut version, as well as update their title for $10 on the PlayStation Store. You can listen to ”Goliath”, by Woodkid, right now on Spotify and other streaming services. We recommend that you do since the song is awesome. So, are you ready to experience Sam’s adventure like never before on Death Stranding Director’s Cut?

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released on September 24 for PS5.