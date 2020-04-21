Another day, another delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has large chunks of the population working from home, to include Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions. Actually they straight-up closed their doors, which means Kojima and team will not ship the PC port of Death Stranding as scheduled.

Death Stranding for PC will now launch July 14th, 2020.

In a tweet posted earlier this morning Kojima Productions confirmed the delay, caused by the temporary closure of the studio to ensure the health of their employees. Since everyone has to work from home for the foreseeable future the studio decided they would need extra time to get the port in tip-top shape.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

This delay pushes the PC port of Death Standing back over a month from its initial June 2nd release date, but it’s for the better. As much as even I want to see how the game looks and plays on my computer, I’d rather the team remain safe and healthy than sacrificed for my enjoyment. Yes, it’s essentially a one month delay, but that’s pennies compared to other delays we’ve seen this year.

The game is still available for pre-order on Steam, but the digital shop has yet to update the release date.