Desperados III, the prequel to 2001’s Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, has been given a release date, and those of you who need a little more tactical Wild West action in your lives need not wait much longer.

Desperados III drops June 16th for Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Mimimi announced the release date on Twitter earlier today, and released a new gameplay trailer on the official Xbox YouTube channel for leading man John Cooper to coincide with the news. Desperados III is a tactical, stealth-focused game in the vein of X-COM and Mimimi’s previous game, Shadow Tactics. Players will need to use their wits and guile to overcome the odds and outlaws of the lawless west, with several different playable characters each featuring their own unique toolkit.

Look, I’ll be upfront here and admit this was the first time I’ve heard of this game, but sometimes you watch a trailer and think to yourself, “I’m gonna play the shit outta this, ain’t I?” Okay, maybe not those exact words, but I’m onboard with what Mimimi and THQ Nordic have put together. I love me a good ole’ Wild West yarn, and outside of Red Dead Redemption it’s not exactly a setting that gets a lot of love in the video game industry. I’ll bet you good money I’ll be playing this come June, whether for work or for pleasure.