Destiny 2 Crimson Days 2020 Triumph Guide

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Lord Shaxx wants you to share the love in the Destiny 2 Crimson Days limited-time event. If you want to earn the Season of Dawn Crimson Days event Triumphs, link up with someone; a friend, clan member, romantic partner, a total random… you get the point. Just act fast because the two of you will need to work together to complete these Triumphs before the event closes on February 18th.

Know Before You Go

The Destiny 2 Crimson Days Doubles playlist offers Guardians a matchmaking feature, so for all you single lad(ie)s out there, fear not. The playlist also offers the following buffs and debuffs:

Reunited: When teammates are close to each other, Guardian abilities recharge faster.

When teammates are close to each other, Guardian abilities recharge faster. Vengeance: When a player’s teammate is defeated in combat, the surviving player regains some health and receives a substantial increase in ability regeneration.

When a player’s teammate is defeated in combat, the surviving player regains some health and receives a substantial increase in ability regeneration. Falling Apart: When you and your partner are too far from each other in a match, this debuff gives enemy teams the waypoints to your location (and vice versa).

Crimson Days Triumphs

The following 10 Triumphs must be completed within the Crimson Days playlist:

I’m with You: Complete 22 Crimson Days matches.

Complete 22 Crimson Days matches. Love Conquers All: Win 11 Crimson Days matches.

Win 11 Crimson Days matches. Looking for Love: Complete 11 Crimson Days bounties offered by Lord Shaxx.

Complete 11 Crimson Days bounties offered by Lord Shaxx. Heart’s Desire: Collect each of these 5 Crimson Days rewards offered by Lord Shaxx: Tirastrella Shell Undeterred The Vow Dieselpunt Flaunting Dance

Collect each of these 5 Crimson Days rewards offered by Lord Shaxx: Love Avenged: Earn 2 “Blood for Blood” medals by avenging your fallen ally.

Earn 2 “Blood for Blood” medals by avenging your fallen ally. Homewrecker: As a fireteam, defeat Guardians while they are affected by the “Reunited” buff.

As a fireteam, defeat Guardians while they are affected by the “Reunited” buff. Divide and Conquer: As a fireteam, defeat 77 Guardians separated from their partner.

As a fireteam, defeat 77 Guardians separated from their partner. Heartless: As a fireteam, defeat 77 Guardians while they seek vengeance for their fallen ally.

As a fireteam, defeat 77 Guardians while they seek vengeance for their fallen ally. Two to Tango: Complete a Nightfall in a 2-person fireteam.

Labor of Love: Complete all Crimson Days Triumphs.

Finally, a note from Bungie, the game publisher: don’t forget to claim your Triumphs before they vanish with Destiny 2‘s Crimson Days seasonal event. Happy bonding, Guardians.

- This article was updated on:February 12th, 2020