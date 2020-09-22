Destiny 2 Forsaken and Shadowkeep Live on Xbox Game Pass Today

Welp, Destiny 2 Forsaken and Shadowkeep are live right now on the Xbox Game Pass, and they definitely came in hot. While we knew Destiny 2 was coming to Mircosoft’s stellar subscription service, today’s launch is certainly a welcome surprise.

Seriously, Destiny 2 Forsaken and Shadowkeep are on the Xbox Game Pass for console and cloud.

That’s pretty much all the current content for the game, and that includes the seasonal stuff from what I can tell. Do note that this surprise launch does not include PC. I checked the PC version and the mobile app, and this seems to be a strictly Xbox One and cloud release. Still, that’s not all too shabby all things considered, and if you can run Android apps on your PC then in some way you too can play Destiny 2 with all of its existing content on the Xbox Game Pass too.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light has also been confirmed for the Xbox Games Pass, but that’ll drop at launch on November 10th. You can still pre-order it if you so choose, but if you have Game Pass and a console you can easily see if you even like the latest expansion first. Thanks to Bungie’s cross-save integration for Destiny 2 that’s how I plan to play Beyond Light myself. Though, now I’m probably gonna reinstall the game today since I don’t have to buy all the expansions again just to enjoy it on my Xbox One X. Good times, good times.